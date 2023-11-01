Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary is launching Project RECAP - A project to build a world class hospital for unique wildlife

Project RECAP - Tasmanian Wildlife Needs Your Help

A story of a small business, on a small island, punching well above its weight and fighting hard to save animals, many of which are nowhere else in the world.

Tasmania is like the "Noah's Arc" of Australian wildlife, the last stand for so many species now extinct on mainland Australia. These animals deserve a world-class facility to help them when in need” — Greg Irons - Director - Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary

BRIGHTON, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, November 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary runs the first and only fully dedicated wildlife hospital and coordinates the first and only 24-hour, state-wide wildlife rescue service in Tasmania. As a private business, they have funded these Tasmanian firsts since 2010.Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary and Friends of Bonorong (registered charity with tax-deductible status) are about to embark on the most important project in their history. Project Recap launches on November the 1st, 2023, and will take place in Australia, on the island state of Tasmania, where Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary is located, and also the home to an extraordinary number of animals, many of which are found nowhere else in the world. Tasmania has been referred to in the past as the “Noah's Arc” of Australian wildlife in a way, and therefore a great place for this new facility to be built.Project RECAP is a plan to build a large new hospital, rescue, and rehabilitation facility, as well as associated service buildings, for wildlife that will see Bonorong prepared for the next decade and able to handle the predicted number of animals needing assistance. Last year, Bonorong received 15,000 calls for wildlife needing assistance. That number, based on history, is set to grow by an extra 500-1000 more animals than the year before every single year.Another crucial element of Project RECAP is the delivery of many more specialised areas within the hospital and rehabilitation base.Aside from the main priority in the building of this facility – the extra that is needed will allow funding to help operate the new facility and further extend the operating hours of expert teams, meaning animals get quicker treatment and can avoid being held and waiting overnight in many circumstances.Project RECAP has been supported by the Elsie Cameron Foundation, offering to match donations dollar for dollar up to the $1M dollar mark, making the project a possibility, and after a time in the COVID period, which was a great challenge for the services Bonorong have provided. With most of Bonorong's funding being from guests coming through the front gates, Covid provided a great challenge for them and many businesses reliant on tourism. Bonorong made the bold decision to continue their full services over this period whilst knowing they would have to take loans to keep rescuing wildlife in need. So, financially, that has been a huge hit. However, some 45,000 calls over that period are all individual animals that were not forgotten and left behind. That figure, and the fact Bonorong found a way throughout the COVID period, is something they are incredibly proud of, but are acutely aware that to keep up with an increasing amount of animals needing assistance, they need help from outside of our front doors.QUOTES FROM GREG IRONS – DIRECTOR OF BONORONG WILDLIFE SANCTUARY“Many people do not realise the costs involved in saving wildlife. Last year the combined rescue and rehabilitation services cost Bonorong over $1.6M dollars. Last year also saw around 15,000 animals needing help, with that number growing by 500-1000 more animals than the year before, every single year. Those sorts of dollars you don’t normally see funded by a small business reliant on tourists for most of its funding, but we give it a red-hot go, and need help to get this project over the line.”“We estimate over 95% of the animals we see need help due to us as people, either directly or indirectly, so we have a responsibility to give something back. Bonorong has shouldered the responsibility and cost of most of our services for over ten years, to the tune of millions of dollars. Now we reach out for help to build a facility that these animals deserve”.“Thousands upon thousands of people have called us to help them in a wildlife crisis over the years. We have been there to help – now we are asking everyone that has asked us for help or appreciated the work we do, to give a bit back and help become a partof history in building and funding such an important facility and services.”Link to fundraising campaign -including campaign video

