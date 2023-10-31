Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,157 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Statement on Daniel-Davis Being Named Acting Deputy Secretary at Interior

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following the Administration’s naming of Laura Daniel-Davis as Acting Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“This appointment is yet another example of this Administration disregarding Congress and elevating nominees when they are unable to get the bipartisan support needed for confirmation. Their insistence on ignoring the confirmation process to advance their agenda undermines the role of the Senate and should be troubling to everyone,” said Chairman Manchin.

You just read:

Manchin Statement on Daniel-Davis Being Named Acting Deputy Secretary at Interior

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more