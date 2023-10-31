Manchin Statement on Daniel-Davis Being Named Acting Deputy Secretary at Interior

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following the Administration’s naming of Laura Daniel-Davis as Acting Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“This appointment is yet another example of this Administration disregarding Congress and elevating nominees when they are unable to get the bipartisan support needed for confirmation. Their insistence on ignoring the confirmation process to advance their agenda undermines the role of the Senate and should be troubling to everyone,” said Chairman Manchin.