I-29 southbound in Fargo scheduled to close temporarily for overhead sign installation

FARGO, N.D. – Southbound lanes of Interstate 29 in Fargo are scheduled to temporarily close overnight the night of Nov. 1 into the morning of Nov. 2 for two overhead sign installations.



Southbound lanes between 13th Avenue South and the tri-level will be restricted beginning at 9 p.m. in preparation. A 20-minute shutdown will happen around 1 a.m. for the sign to be lifted and secured.



A second overhead sign will be installed near the exit to westbound Interstate 94 once the first is in place, again with a 20-minute shutdown of southbound traffic. All traffic control is expected to be complete by 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.



North Dakota Highway Patrol will be assisting contractors with managing traffic. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and short delays should be expected. Northbound traffic will not be affected.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.



CONTACT:



Sarah Arntson

sararntson@nd.gov

701-328-6965

