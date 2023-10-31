InspireSemi Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Extension to Hold Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) (“InspireSemi” or the “Company”), a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for HPC, AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads, today announced that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement comprised of subordinate voting share units (each an “SV Unit”) or proportionate voting share units (each a “PV Unit”) for combined gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the “Financing”).



Investors not resident in the United States will subscribe for SV Units at a price per SV Unit of $0.10. Each SV Unit will consist of one subordinate voting share in the capital of the Company (each an “SV Share”) and one half of one SV Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant an “SV Warrant”).

Investors resident in the United States will subscribe for PV Units at a price per PV Unit of $10.00. Each PV Unit will consist of one proportionate voting share in the capital of the Company (each a “PV Share”) and one half of one PV Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant a “PV Warrant”).

Each whole SV Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one SV Share at a price of C$0.15 for a period of 36 months from issuance. Each whole PV Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one PV Share at a price of C$15.00 for a period of 36 months from issuance.

The SV Warrants and PV Warrants shall each be subject to an acceleration right exercisable by the Company which will force the exercise of the SV Warrants or PV Warrants should the Company’s SV Shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average price of $0.50 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for any 20 consecutive trading days following the closing date of the Financing.

For clarity, each PV Share issued in connection with the Financing, or upon exercise of a PV Warrant will be convertible into 100 SV Shares at the option of the holder and upon the terms outlined in the Company’s articles available as Schedule “A” to the Company’s management information circular dated August 14, 2022 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Therefore the SV Units and PV Units are economically equivalent.

Closing may occur in one or more tranches at the discretion of the Company.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Finders' fees may be payable on all or a portion of the funds raised under the Financing (the "Finder's Fees").

The Financing and Finder's Fees are subject to the approval of the Exchange.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used by the Company for general working capital.

Extension to AGM

The Company announces that it was granted a six month extension by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies and the Exchange, to the period in which it would be required to hold its Annual General Meeting for the year 2023 (the "AGM"). The Company must now hold the AGM by June 13, 2024. The Company's management determined that extending the period in which it may hold the AGM was in the best interests of its shareholders at this time.

The Company has not yet set an AGM date but will inform its shareholders by a further press release when a date is set.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird “supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip” is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, and life sciences & drug discovery. It is based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture and sets new standards of performance, energy efficiency, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

For more information, visit https://inspiresemi.com/

