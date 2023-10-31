Submit Release
Salmon, ID - Construction project will temporarily close access to Island Park

IDFG would like to notify anglers that the City of Salmon will temporarily close access to Island Park from October 31st to December 15th, 2023. This temporary closure is necessary for the City of Salmon to replace a water line casing under the west channel of the Salmon River. 

Boaters considering floating through this area during the construction timeframe should be aware that the boat ramps located on Island Park will be inaccessible. Anyone boating downstream of Shoup Bridge will need to float through the wave park on the east side of Island Park to reach the Carmen Boat Ramp. All river flow will be diverted through the wave park during the construction period, so it is recommended that boaters scout the east channel before launching.

Additionally, once downstream of Island Park there will also be instream construction taking place near the wastewater treatment plant, located near the Lemhi Hole Access Area, approximately one-half mile downstream of Island Park. Anglers are advised to use caution when floating through this area.  

For additional information, please contact Salmon City Hall at (208) 756-3214.

