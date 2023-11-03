Inspirational Author Joana Okudzeto Biekro to Present Powerful Memoir 'Lost and Found' at Miami Book Fair International

MainSpring Books Lost and Found Joana Biekro Lost and Found by Joana Biekro

Experience the Transformative Journey of Faith, Grace, and Triumph in Joana Okudzeto Biekro's Riveting Memoir, Unveiling the Extraordinary Power of God's Love

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the participation of Joana Okudzeto Biekro, an inspirational author and devoted follower of Jesus Christ, in the prestigious Miami Book Fair International (MBFI) taking place in November 2023. Joana will be showcasing her captivating memoir, "Lost and Found," a powerful testament to the unwavering grace of God and the transformative power of faith.

Joana's educational background and passion for counseling have laid the foundation for her impactful writing career. With a bachelor's degree in General Arts, majoring in English and minoring in History from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, she continued her academic journey by obtaining a master's degree in Human Services Counseling with a major in Life Coaching from Liberty University. Currently in the final year of her doctoral studies, pursuing a Doctor of Education in Community Care and Counseling with a major in Marriage and Family Counseling, Joana utilizes her writing to instill wisdom, hope, and faith in people, building a successful counseling career while positively impacting lives.

"Lost and Found," Joana's remarkable memoir, narrates her personal journey of overcoming adversity and finding solace in the amazing grace of God. From the challenges of losing her father at a young age to facing near-death experiences, Joana's story encapsulates the goodness of God and the divine interventions that guided her path, leading her from a place of being lost to a place of finding purpose.

Her participation in the Miami Book Fair International presents a unique opportunity for readers to engage with Joana Okudzeto Biekro and delve into the profound themes of her memoir. Through her personal experiences, she offers a wake-up call for the salvation of souls, highlighting the saving grace of God that transforms lives and brings hope in the face of despair.

An inspirational author, counselor, and devout follower of Jesus Christ. With a background in counseling and a passion for impacting lives, she utilizes her gift of writing to instill wisdom, hope, and faith in people. Through her captivating memoir, "Lost and Found," Joana shares her personal journey of triumph over adversity, emphasizing the transformative power of God's grace.