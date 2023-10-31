ACELYRIN, INC. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update on November 7, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website under “Events” at the following link: https://www.acelyrin.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines.

For more information about ACELYRIN, visit us at www.acelyrin.com

About Izokibep

Izokibep is a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency through tight binding affinity, the potential for robust tissue penetration due to its small molecular size, about one-tenth the size of a monoclonal antibody, and an albumin binding domain that extends half-life. Clinical trial data supports the hypothesis that these unique characteristics of izokibep may provide clinically meaningful and differentiated benefits for patients, including resolution of key manifestations of disease. Izokibep is being evaluated in multiple late-stage trials in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and uveitis, with plans to initiate an additional Phase 3 program in axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA).

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ACELYRIN’s progress, business plans and clinical trials, as well as the potential future benefits of our product candidates. While ACELYRIN, INC. considers any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.