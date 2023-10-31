21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Donnelly circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Margaret Donnelly. There are 19 applicants, of whom 10 indicate they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. Seven presently work in the private sector, and 12 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 49 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 19 applicants:





Seth A. Albin

Lorne J. Baker

Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung

Ellen W. Dunne

Ramona Gau

Bridget L. Halquist

Matthew Hearne

Julia P. Lasater

Jason Lewis

Amanda B. McNelley

Curtis J. Niewald

Stuart O’Brien

Krista S. Peyton

Ian C. Simmons

Thomas D. Smith

Kelly Snyder

Dean A. Stark

Natalie P. Warner

Katharine Watkins





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m. November 7 and 8, 2023, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room 381N, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



