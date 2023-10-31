21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Donnelly circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
31 October 2023
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Margaret Donnelly. There are 19 applicants, of whom 10 indicate they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. Seven presently work in the private sector, and 12 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 49 years.
Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 19 applicants:
Seth A. Albin
Lorne J. Baker
Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung
Ellen W. Dunne
Ramona Gau
Bridget L. Halquist
Matthew Hearne
Julia P. Lasater
Jason Lewis
Amanda B. McNelley
Curtis J. Niewald
Stuart O’Brien
Krista S. Peyton
Ian C. Simmons
Thomas D. Smith
Kelly Snyder
Dean A. Stark
Natalie P. Warner
Katharine Watkins
The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m. November 7 and 8, 2023, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room 381N, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300