21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Julian associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





31 October 2023





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Megan Julian to the circuit court. There are 20 applicants, of whom nine indicate they are female and four report being minority applicants. Ten presently work in the private sector, and 10 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 46 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 20 applicants:





Monique D. Abby

Elisha Ahmed-Petersen

Seth A. Albin

David Bryant

Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung

Matthew Floyd

Ramona Gau

Bridget L. Halquist

Nicolette Klapp

Christopher J. Klaverkamp

Jason Lewis

Curtis J. Niewald

Stuart O’Brien

Ian Simmons

Thomas D. Smith

Kelly Snyder

Dean Stark

Joseph Terry

Katharine A. Watkins

Kimberly Whittle





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m. November 7 and 8, 2023, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room 381N, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



