State-of-the-art eco friendly architecture: green and off-grid estate for sale near Venice and Lignano Sabbiadoro

Green Italian Villa Compound Off Grid Luxury Compound Green Villa Interior Design

Green off grid self contained luxury compound available for sale. The villa where renowned TV host and mega influencer Simonetta Lein grew up can now be yours.

This property was designed from the ground up without the use of any caustic material rendering it an heaven for health and well being. Own a piece of green history and be part of the change.” — LIONARD Luxury Real Estate

VALVASONE, PN, ITALY, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the enchanting countryside near Pordenone, immersed in a breathtaking natural and centuries-old landscape, stands this luxury off-grid villa for sale, an extraordinary example of cutting-edge Green Architecture that integrates and blends harmoniously with its surroundings.

This magnificent estate, just an hour from renowned Venice, Lignano Sabbiadoro and Cortina, boasts a luxurious house, a 1900s stone building covered in jasmine, and a second independent building for a total area of 1,150 sqm. The surrounding park, of about 7,600 square meters, offers a swimming pool and a riding arena with stables and stalls for 8 horses.

This luxurious villa compound was designed according to advanced environment-friendly architecture standards, i.e. design techniques aimed at exploiting climate, topography and geology to reduce energy impact. An ecological and efficient luxury building that guarantees respect for the environment and comfort for its occupants. This extensive estate is located in the province of Pordenone, one of the three most livable cities in Italy, renowned for its beauty, modernity, cleanliness and liveliness.

Once through the entrance gate, we enter a big, well-tended park with vineyards and a private grounds with well manicured plantings, which includes a swimming pool, riding areas and stables. The elegant main house is in the middle, its facade spectacularly covered by jasmine. The villa has three levels and offers 4 bedrooms, including a master suite with a bathroom and sauna on the first floor. The 200-sqm ground floor also includes 2 more rooms that can be an extra accommodation for yourself, your extended family or for staff, while the roof has a sun terrace offering breathtaking views of the surroundings vineyards and countryside. Local materials and quiet luxury finishes, such as terracotta floors and Venetian grit stairs, add a touch of authentic beauty, as they are not only aesthetically pleasing but also in harmony with their surroundings. Opposite the main house is the second building, used as a cultural centre, which has long been a place for meeting and studying alternative medicine and also a working B&B. For years, the seminars have hosted scientists, philosophers, psychologists and artists from all over the world. This vast property has been designed to accommodate numerous guests, boasting no less than 19 bedrooms and the ability to sit up to 50 people at the table.

This off-grid estate was conceived according to high standards of green architecture, a cutting-edge trend in contemporary architecture. During the construction phase, particular attention was paid to respecting the pre-existing landscape features. The building takes advantage of the natural properties of the surrounding area, such as climate, vegetation, topography and soil geology, in order to reduce the energy impact and guarantee high thermal comfort all year round. The orientation, the shape of the building, the installation of photovoltaic systems throughout the entire property, the size of the windows and the use of the surrounding vegetation are all crucial elements to create an ecologically responsible and efficient building that also offers a welcoming and comfortable environment for its occupants. This property was designed from the ground up without the use of any caustic material rendering it an Heaven for health and well being. The villas are powered by an independent energy system based off of full solar, maiolic wood and pellet stoves, and has its own well and source of natural gas.

The emphasis was placed on the exclusive use of biocompatible and hypoallergenic materials, such as water-based paints, to eliminate any risk of allergies or health risk. Furthermore, to respect the environment, the use of cement was avoided. The radiators have been installed as skirting boards, offering more efficient heating which limits energy consumption.

Green construction methods not only represent the future, but also contribute to environmental protection and make this house self-sufficient. The presence of an independent artesinal water well, the use of solar panels to cover energy needs and the use of Austrian wood-burning stoves for heating the 600 sqm of the upper floors complete the design of this excellent structure. The villa stands out as an example of "Quiet Luxury", as all the materials used, such as wood, terracotta, granite or Venetian stucco on the walls, demonstrate an attention to detail, a dedication in planning and an example of high-level local craftsmanship.

This eco-friendly luxury villa is surrounded by cob fields and vineyards. The surrounding area is famous for its award-winning wineries, a real paradise for wine lovers. Located in the heart of a typical town in Friuli's countryside, this off-grid property offers the pleasant feeling of being immersed in nature, while being able to quickly reach the sea, the mountains or the lake. It is less than an hour's drive from the magnificent Venice and the renowned seaside resort of Lignano Sabbiadoro. The queen of the Dolomites, Cortina D'Ampezzo, is only two hours away, while the proximity to San Daniele and the Colli Orientali makes this property the ideal starting point for food and wine tours to discover Italian excellence.

This innovative green property is suitable both for use as an accommodation facility and for a family that wants large spaces. A luxury sustainable villa that conveys a sense of health and harmony, where the priority is to live healthily and connect with the surrounding environment.