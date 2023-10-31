The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.66 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Monday, November 27, 2023.



About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.



For investor inquiries:

Aimee DeLuca

Sr. Vice President

Investor Relations

(937) 578-5621

For media inquiries:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

Corporate Affairs

(937) 644-7044