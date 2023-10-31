Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,137 in the last 365 days.

Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences.

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (London, UK)  

  • Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 1:00 pm GMT, management will participate in a fireside chat

The Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

  • Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9:10 am ET, management will participate in a fireside chat

The Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Nashville, TN)

  • Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 9:00 am CT, management will participate in a fireside chat

The 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference (New York, NY)

  • Thursday, November 16, 2023, management will host 1x1 investor meetings

Live webcasts of each fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.codexis.com. A replay of each fireside chat will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Carrie McKim
(336) 608-9706
ir@codexis.com

Media Contact
Lauren Musto
(781) 572-1147
media@codexis.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more