Victor Janacua Joins Future Youth Records Board, Bridging Decades of Music Expertise with Social Justice Initiatives
Victor Janacua named to Future Youth Records Board, vows to elevate youth music & social impact.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor Janacua, Studio Manager of Silent Zoo Studios has become Future Youth Records’ newest board member. Janacua first came in contact with the nonprofit record label at United Recording Studios during a project with Julian Lennon and his White Feather Foundation to raise funds for environmental justice. Janacua worked at United Recording for 34 years and when the doors of the studio closed shortly thereafter, it was heartbreaking for Janacua who had to part ways with decades long relationships. Within two months, though, Janacua was settled into his new position as Studio Manager at Silent Zoo Studios in Glendale. When it came time to do their next project with two recent USC graduates who wrote a song on gun violence, FYR followed Janacua to his new base of operation due to his attention to detail and his care for the artists.
During the recording of Maria McMillan and Kendall Robbins’ song “Remedy,” Janacua became immersed in FYR and decided he wanted to be involved with the organization in an ongoing capacity. “I saw the young talent blossom in front of me and how Future Youth Records provided the vehicle for them to be in such an extraordinary circumstance with such extraordinary people,” Janacua explains. “I saw how the artists were given the tools to ignite their inner flame.”
While United Recording had more rooms and required more overseeing, Janacua calls Silent Zoo a “hidden gem with an abundance of magic.”
“There are not very many studios of this size and caliber left,” Janacua remarks of the beautiful facility.
"We are thrilled to have Victor join our board. His dedication to fostering young talent, combined with his decades of knowledge, align perfectly with our mission. Victor's commitment gives us hope for what the future holds for our artists and for the impact they will make in the world," said Jason Wall, Founder of Future Youth Records.
On November 11, Future Youth Records will hold an event at Silent Zoo with invited guests of both the nonprofit and the studio. It will be an opportunity to learn about this unique organization that produces young artists at no cost to the artist, while they retain the rights to their work. There will also be a chance to view the beautiful recording facility and meet Janacua and congratulate him on his new role with FYR.
Janacua is very excited about the commitment he’s made to FYR as a board member. He knows there’s a mountain to climb to bring FYR, its artists, their music and social consciousness to the masses, but he says, “It takes crazy people like us to change the world.”
ABOUT FUTURE YOUTH RECORDS: Future Youth Records is a nonprofit record label that helps youth create and distribute music promoting social justice. FYR believes the power of music can change the world.
ABOUT SILENT ZOO STUDIOS: Silent Zoo Studios is a state of the art, single room recording facility with top-tier equipment. Silent Zoo’s 1750 sq.ft. live room, adjoining isolation booths and spacious 875 sq.ft. control room allow for large-scale productions to record comfortably.
