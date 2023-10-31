Porch Group to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 7, 2023

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group,” “Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announces it will report third quarter financial results ended September 30, 2023, after markets close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.



Conference Call

Porch management will host a live webinar to discuss the financial results and business followed by Q&A on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on the company website along with a press release and other supplemental financial information.

All are invited to listen to the event by registering for the webinar here. A replay of the webinar will also be available in the Investors section of Porch’s corporate website.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, Inc., the vertical software and insurance platform for the home, provides software and services to approximately 30,700 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch Group provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch Group, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

