Governor Katie Hobbs Puts Money Back in Arizonans' Pockets, Announces Arizona Families Tax Rebate for Nearly 750,000 Arizonan Families

Tax Rebate to Help Middle Class Arizonans With Rising Costs

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs officially announced the deployment of the Arizona Families Tax Rebate, which will put money back in the pockets of nearly 750,000 Arizona families. The first rebate of its kind, these funds were made possible by Governor Hobbs’ bipartisan budget, which received supermajority support in both chambers. Eligible families will have an opportunity to receive up to $750 in tax rebates. Governor Hobbs also launched a website where Arizonans can check their rebate status.

VISIT THE ARIZONA FAMILIES TAX REBATE PORTAL HERE

“As someone who at times relied on assistance to get by, I know that every penny counts,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I made a promise that when I took office, I would take every opportunity I had to make it easier for Arizonans to provide for their families and lower the cost of living. I am so pleased to be able to deliver this relief with the Arizona Families Tax Rebate.”