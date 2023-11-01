US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Call for Direct Access to The Nation's Top Attorneys for Compensation Results-It Might Be Millions

If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family would call us at 866-714-6466-we can usually have them talking with one or two of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys in under 15 minutes.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Maine, Washington, Virginia, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, California, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Florida, Louisiana, Texas or any other state please make his financial compensation your top priority and call us anytime at 866-714-6466.

"We are not a law firm-we are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and we want a person like this to receive the best compensation results. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. What sets us apart is if a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family would call us at 866-714-6466-we can usually have them talking directly with one or two of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys in under 15 minutes during a normal workday. No run around-no annoying call centers-we deliver results.

"Our top priority is making certain a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma receives the best compensation results-especially if they served during the Vietnam War Era between 1960-1975." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

In addition to making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their immediate family members are talking directly with some of the nation's leading compensation attorneys, the Advocate also has a VA Benefits Specialist on call to assist with VA compensation. There is no service in the nation equal to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer or their family. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family are welcome to call 866-714-6466 anytime. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred. This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you stay on board your ship-boat during a shipyard overhaul or retrofit-assisting shipyard workers?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

Important Note: “If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in the United States within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We would like to help-if possible.” https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com