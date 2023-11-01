PORTALIS.AI TO ADVANCE AI-HUMAN INTERACTION WITH PLATFORM FOR CREATING CUSTOM AVATARS FOR ENTERPRISE AND ENTERTAINMENT
Serial Entrepreneurs J. Todd Coleman and Josef Hall (Wizard101) unveil first AI-driven interactive Avatars that chat with, remember, and play games with humans.
The true innovation with the Portalis.AI platform is how we bring our characters to life with interactions as natural as a zoom call with a friend.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portalis.AI, a new startup in the personal AI space, came out of stealth mode today to announce its mission to advance AI-human interaction with lifelike, fully interactive, and animated digital Avatars. In a world where almost every aspect of life will soon be intertwined with AI and digital beings, Portalis.AI has developed a first-of-its-kind platform to allow creators to design, customize, share, and engage with AI-powered digital Avatars, with fully integrated voice, video, and memory – a major advancement from chat-based Avatars available today.
— J. Todd Coleman, co-founder of Portalis.AI
Portalis.AI is the brainchild of J. Todd Coleman and Josef Hall, successful serial entrepreneurs in technology and entertainment and pioneers in the MMORPG (massively-multiplayer online roleplaying game) genre. The duo created the wildly popular MMORPG franchise Wizard101 for KingsIsle Entertainment, which was acquired by Gamigo/Media & Games Invest in 2021 for more than $200M. The game continues to be played by millions worldwide.
With Portalis.AI, consumers can create articulate, fully-animated Avatars with customizable looks, environments, voices, animations, personalities, and knowledge. Avatars can chat, remember previous conversations, and even simulate their own lives between chat sessions. PortalisAI has created a custom scripting language known as MIL code (or Model Injection Language) to push beyond the current limitations of LLM prompting. Avatar creators will be able to easily script complex behaviors, interactions, and use cases, ranging from interactive FAQs and customer service agents to interactive fiction and role playing.
“The true innovation with the Portalis.AI platform is how we bring our characters to life with interactions as natural as a zoom call with a friend. There is no typing, you simply talk and the AI character listens and responds in real time. We see enormous potential in enterprise, education, and of course in entertainment,” explained J. Todd Coleman, co-founder of Portalis.AI. “Our priority was to push the creativity back over to the creator – the AI. isn’t crafting the experience, the creator is. Our goal is to use AI to extend human creativity, not to replace it.”
Creators are invited to register up at portalis.ai to sign up for early access testing. The platform allows creators to create an AI avatar by selecting their look, voice, backstory, personality and scripting “activities” for them to engage in. The resulting AI characters can be kept private, shared with friends and family, or eventually added to a public catalog. Enterprise customers can make a character available outside of the Portalis platform by embedding a simple “click-to-call” widget on a website to act as an Interactive FAQ, customer support representative, or brand ambassador.
Recently, Portalis.AI closed a seed round which includes investments from notable industry executives, including video game and entertainment industry luminaries Mike Wilson (co-founder, Godgames, Devolver Digital) and Robert Steffens (co-president, Marvel Entertainment). The company also brought on investor and entrepreneur Dan Graham as COO. Graham was previously co-founder and CEO of BuildASign which was acquired by Vistaprint in 2018.
To receive updates on the Portalis.AI platform launch, visit https://portalis.ai/
About Portalis.AI
Portalis.AI is on a mission to create the world’s most engaging digital people. The company was founded by successful serial entrepreneurs and creators of the wildly popular MMORPG franchise Wizard101, J. Todd Coleman and Josef Hall, alongside Dan Graham, Cofounder and COO. The company is based in Austin-TX. For more information, visit https://portalis.ai/.
