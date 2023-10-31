Olmsted Mural Group Collaborates with Marshall W. Errickson School for an Inspiring New Mural in Freehold New Jersey

Be the "I" in Kind Marshall W. Errickson Elementary School Mural in Freehold, New Jersey Marshall W. Errickson Elementary School Mural

New school mural inspires with its themes of kindness, perseverance and teamwork

FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Olmsted Mural Group is pleased to announce an artistic collaboration of epic proportions with Marshall W. Errickson Elementary School of the Freehold Township School District in New Jersey. Founder and artist Caren Frost Olmsted and the Olmsted Mural Group teamed up with the school to create a second breathtaking mural that not only enhances the school's environment but also involved the students in the creative process.

The project, a vibrant mural that is a visual feast, was brought to life with the artistic guidance of Caren Frost Olmsted and her team. The new mural adorns the main entryway and both sides of the hallway walls of Marshall W. Errickson Elementary School, enriching the learning experience and instilling a sense of pride among the school's K-5th grade students. The mural measures an impressive 8 feet high by 90 feet wide.

Caren Frost Olmsted is a renowned artist celebrated for her distinctive style and commitment to community-based art projects. This is her second collaboration with Marshall W. Errickson Elementary School signifying Errickson’s profound commitment to nurturing creativity and fostering a sense of belonging among the students. One of the most remarkable aspects of this project is the active involvement of the students themselves. Under Caren's guidance, they had the unique opportunity to contribute to this artistic masterpiece. The students contributed their ideas and input, which Ms. Olmsted used to create the design. Then each and every student got to spend time actively painting the mural itself. This hands-on involvement not only enhances their appreciation of art but also teaches them the value of teamwork, creativity, and the impact of their efforts.

Caren Frost Olmsted expressed her enthusiasm, "Art has the incredible power to transform not only the physical spaces we inhabit but also the hearts and minds of those who create it. Collaborating with the wonderful students, faculty, staff, and parents at Marshall W. Errickson Elementary School on this mural was a true privilege. We aim to not only beautify their school but also to ignite their creativity, teamwork, and pride. This mural is a vibrant testament to the creativity and spirit of this remarkable school community."

Principal Cathy Areman expressed her excitement, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Caren Frost Olmsted and the Olmsted Mural Group to our school for a second time. Once again, Caren and her team have transformed a dull and uninspiring hallway into a magical space for our school community! This collaborative mural project will touch all of us for years to come.”

For more information about Caren Frost Olmsted and the Olmsted Mural Group, please visit OlmstedMurals.com. To stay updated on the mural project's progress and the school's involvement, follow Olmsted Mural Group on Instagram.

About Caren Frost Olmsted and the Olmsted Mural Group:

Caren Frost Olmsted is the creative force behind the Olmsted Mural Group, established in 2003. Her artistic journey spans a diverse range of projects, from large-scale murals to corporate artwork, education initiatives, and project management. Known for her community-based collaborative mural projects, Olmsted's work has graced national television, print media, galleries, schools, businesses, and homes across the country.

Olmsted holds degrees in Theater Design from Bates College and Art Education from Appalachian State University, along with a New Jersey State Art Education Teaching Certificate. Prior to founding Olmsted Mural Group, she made her mark in professional theater as a Set and Lighting Designer and served as a public school art teacher.

Olmsted is an active member of Morris Arts, and is the founding co-chair of the ARTsee Open Studio Tour. She also served as the Cultural Arts Chair for the Parks and Recreation Committee of Bernards Township.

