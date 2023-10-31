Attorney General Kaul Announces $150,000 Settlement with ChemDesign Products, Inc. for Alleged Air Pollution Violations

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces a $150,000 settlement with ChemDesign Products, Inc. The settlement resolves a civil environmental enforcement action alleging violations of the company’s air pollution control permit at the toll chemical manufacturing facility in Marinette, Wisconsin.

“Companies with air pollution control permits must live up to their obligations under those permits,” said Attorney General Kaul. “We must ensure that we protect clean air.”

The state’s complaint alleges six total violations of the facility’s air pollution control permit related to its emissions of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants. Three of the alleged violations are for the facility’s exceeding the emissions limitations in its permit. Two of the alleged violations are for the facility’s failure to adequately determine its emissions. One of the alleged violations is for the facility’s failure to accurately report and keep accurate and reliable records of its emissions.

The proposed agreement requires the company to pay a total of $150,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, and court costs. The Order for Judgment was signed by Marinette County Circuit Court Judge Jane M. Sequin on October 30, 2023.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance approved the proposed resolution on October 18, 2023.

Assistant Attorneys General Zachary B. Corrigan and Bradley J. Motl and represented the State and worked closely with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to obtain this result.