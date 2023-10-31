CBP officers seize fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana at the Port of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso port of entry intercepted 389 pounds of narcotics on multiple unrelated incidents over the weekend.

“Our CBP officers are diligently performing their homeland security mission and are dedicated to disrupting the flow of dangerous drugs at our ports of entry,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

Fentanyl bundles in spare tire.

On Oct. 27, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 27.07 pounds of fentanyl. The interception occurred when an 18-year-old male, U.S. citizen arrived via the vehicle lanes. During a primary inspection, CBP officers located a bag filled with blue pills within the trunk area of the vehicle. Further search including screening by a canine team resulted in the discovery of multiple fentanyl filled bags within the vehicles trunk area and spare tire.

On Oct. 28, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 30.73 pounds of cocaine. The interception occurred when a 35-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived via the vehicle lanes. A secondary inspection including screening by a canine team led to the discovery of a non-factory compartment within the vehicle’s seat. A total of 12 cocaine filled bundles were retrieved from the compartment.

Large marijuana load seized by CBP.

On Oct. 29, CBP officer working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 331.68 pounds of marijuana. The seizure was made when a 28-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the conveyance which included a non-intrusive exam. During the exam anomalies were detected within the truck’s flatbed area. A thorough search resulted in the discovery of 56 marijuana filled bundles within the flatbed.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.