CaptiveAire Expands at Muskogee Port by 130,000 Square Feet

A U.S. leading manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems and an emerging manufacturer of commercial HVAC equipment is expanding its Muskogee plant to include an additional facility.

CaptiveAire’s new building will be located adjacent to its existing plant and will provide an additional 130,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space, officials said.

The building will be dedicated to the company’s HVAC product lines.

CaptiveAire has been providing jobs in Muskogee since the plant opened in 1997, with 240,000 square feet of manufacturing and 10,000 square feet of office space to serve customers in the southcentral U.S.

“We are thrilled to expand our Muskogee manufacturing facility,” said Bob Luddy, CaptiveAire president. “This growth will allow us to serve the needs of our customers in the southcentral region with shorter lead times and faster replacement timelines.

“We have long appreciated the warm welcome of the Muskogee community and we look forward to continuing to serve its residents and provide employment opportunities.”

CaptiveAire has invested roughly $30 million in facility construction and new equipment acquisition, and will add 30-40 new jobs. The grand opening of the expansion was last week.

CaptiveAire’s integrated kitchen ventilation packages include exhaust hoods, exhaust fans, electrical controls, direct-fired heaters, supply and exhaust duct systems, fire suppression systems, grease filters, high volume low speed fans, and utility distribution systems.

Its most recent addition to its product line is a dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS), a highly efficient and technologically advanced commercial HVAC unit.

The company maintains a network of more than 100 sales offices in the United States and Canada and six manufacturing plants in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Oklahoma, California and Florida, as well as two R&D facilities in Pennsylvania and Utah.

It employs 1,300 people nationwide, with 220 located in Muskogee.

The North Carolina-based company began in a one-room facility in 1976.