New Children's Picture Book "Toco Can Can: and you can too!" Takes Young Readers on a Global Journey of Discovery

Toco Can Can: and you can too! by Shanlee Johnson

Shanlee Johnson, owner of Little Birdies Boutique and Pineapple Sunshine Clothing Brand debuts her first children’s book, Toco Can Can: and you can too!

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toco Can Can: and you can too! is an adventure story about a baby Toucan bird who flies around the world meeting new friends, learning about different cultures and exploring places like the Louvre in Paris and flying through The Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. You and your little ones will love everything about this book. With vibrant illustrations and captivating storytelling, Toco inspires young readers to go on their own adventures and discover the world around them.

Toco Can Can: and you can too! explores learning new vocabulary, inclusivity, self-confidence, love and overcoming obstacles.

At the end of each destination, there is a vocabulary page featuring the book characters and new words to learn from that location.

Engaging and educational: Lyrical text makes reading this book fun to read aloud, while the story introduces new words, spelling, geography and educates about worldly culture.

Book Signing Events

Shanlee Johnson will be signing copies of her new book in Washington, DC at Tory Burch, Tyson’s Galleria on November 10th with 20% proceeds going to the Children’s National Medical Center. She will also be reading to patients at the NIH Little Inn on November 8th. Check their social media account for up to date information on their book tour. Both author and illustrator have had book signing events with Barnes & Noble stores across the country as well as many reputable independent retailers.

Where can you buy Toco Can Can?

Currently the book is available to purchase online at Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Little Birdies, Pineapple Sunshine, Maisonette and many independent brick and mortar stores. The book is also available for wholesale.

About the Author: Meet Shanlee Johnson, a globetrotting writer, fashionista, and businesswoman who has a talent for storytelling and loves to create. Her latest children's book is all about the joy of travel and inspiring young readers to learn and explore different cultures. You can also find her designing for her clothing brand called Pineapple Sunshine and running her retail company named Little Birdies.

About the Illustrator: A lifelong lover of design and art, Carolynn Lemke is the founder and owner of Noble Friends, a custom pet portrait marketplace. She has spent the last several years illustrating and designing from her home in upstate New York, where she lives with her dog, three cats, two children, and husband. She has a passion for all furry creatures.

Little Birdies Publishing is a reputable publishing house dedicated to producing high-quality children's literature that educates, entertains, and inspires young readers.

For press inquiries and more information, contact: tococancan@gmail.com

Toco Can Can: INSTAGRAM @tococancan https://www.instagram.com/tococancan/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093079233419

TO PURCHASE: https://shoplittlebirdies.com/products/toco-can-can-and-you-can-too?_pos=1&_psq=toco&_ss=e&_v=1.0

