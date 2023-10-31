Lake Country Manufacturing Debuts the Innovative Udos 31e Power Tool, Designed Exclusively for the Prosumer and Hobbyist Sector

Oconomowoc, WI – October, 31 2023 – Lake Country Manufacturing, a pioneer in creating sophisticated automotive detailing tools, is thrilled to announce its newest product, the Udos 31e. This groundbreaking tool demonstrates Lake Country’s dedication to quality, innovation, and user experience. The highly anticipated product will premiere at the prominent SEMA Show 2023 in Las Vegas next week.

The Udos 31e encapsulates a unique 3-in-1 design that seamlessly integrates a 15mm, a 20mm, and a rotary tool. Lighter, more robust, and intuitive, it’s been tirelessly developed in response to feedback from our prosumer and hobbyist users. This milestone tool reimagines efficiency, value, and versatility for their auto detailing endeavors.

Lake Country Manufacturing’s President and CEO, Jay D. Schneider, remarks, “The launch of the Udos 31e is a direct response to the evolving needs and feedback of our passionate, growing segment of prosumers and hobbyists. This tool symbolizes our unwavering commitment to delivering professional-grade, high-performance tools to these creative hands within the auto detailing community.”

The Udos 31e’s fluid functionality enables a breezy shift between the 8mm Random Orbital, 15mm Random Orbital, and rotary settings. Given its enhanced strength and light weight, this one-of-a-kind tool ensures a user-friendly, flexible and powerful experience. Engineered with the user in mind, the Udos 31e boasts an anti-vibration design complemented by advanced noise reduction technology for a comfortable, quiet operation. It’s fitted with a powerful 1680 -watt motor and features an ergonomic, ambidextrous design that accommodates both right-handed and left-handed users.

Lake Country Manufacturing extends its guarantee of durability, cutting-edge aesthetics, and top-notch performance to the Udos 31e. This power tool offers an unbeatable solution for auto detailing enthusiasts seeking to elevate their craft with uncompromising professional quality.

Freshly unveiled at SEMA 2023, the Udos 31e is set to transform the auto detailing landscape for prosumers and hobbyists when it hits the shelves soon after its debut.

About Lake Country Manufacturing

Lake Country Manufacturing is a proudly privately-held company based in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, USA. With a strong heritage in providing premium auto detailing tools, Lake Country bridges the gap between professional and hobbyist communities, delivering superior value across the board. For more information, please visit https://lakecountrymfg.com/.

