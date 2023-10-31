Submit Release
Methodology Working Party stakeholder interaction meeting, Online, from 07/12/2023 to 07/12/2023

Following the opening of the public consultation on the revised Methodology Working Party (MWP) workplan, a MWP stakeholder interaction meeting is taking place on 7 December 2023.

The main objectives of this meeting are to consolidate the comments received during the public consultation and to shape the updated MWP Workplan for the final endorsement for the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) preparatory and organisational matters (PROM) plenary meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually.

To register for online participation please follow this page for further information.

