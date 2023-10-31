Altiam CX Announces New Brand & Launch Of New Website

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altiam CX, formerly Airdesk, a nearshore business process outsourcing company operating in Latin America and the United States, today announces its brand transition and launch of the website, www.altiamcx.com .



Altiam CX’s rebrand reflects an expansion of the expertise, capacity, and technology resources behind its services.

Working from world-class Altia Smart City business centers in Honduras, and in Mexico, Altiam CX helps its clients achieve new heights in their businesses and with customers. The company differentiates itself through its experience meeting the needs of fast-growing organizations and its continuous pursuit of greater outcomes for clients. Ultimately, the goal of its loyalty-inspiring CX and managed team extension solutions is to free up business leaders to focus on the core capabilities that drive their success.

Rebranding as Altiam CX is part of a larger strategic move to align multiple operating divisions under Altiam Global, the holding company for Altiam CX, Altiam Digital, and AltiaTek. These companies offer complementary nearshore solutions and form an ecosystem of services that especially match the needs of venture capital-funded companies.

The rebranding initiative helps further position Altiam CX’s forward-thinking approach in solving industry-specific challenges for clients across a number of industries, evolving service offerings, and dedication to exceeding client expectations in an ever-changing market landscape. The new brand identity encapsulates the company’s ethos of adaptability, technological advancement, and a client-centric approach.

The vibrant logo and brand messaging includes refined and specifically relatable brand messaging that highlights Altiam CX’s commitment to delivering top-tier BPO solutions that adapt to the ever-changing needs of clients.

“The Airdesk brand has achieved remarkable milestones and fostered a performance-oriented culture of innovation,” said Ammar Amdani, CEO of Altiam CX. Amdani adds, “This transformation is a testament to the evolution of Altiam CX, our record of success with clients, and our readiness to take on exciting growth objectives.”

About Altiam CX

Altiam CX is a nearshore business process outsourcing company operating in Latin America and the United States. We help our clients eliminate barriers to growth by sourcing experienced professionals to fill gaps in business operations. With the powerful backing of our parent company, GK Global, we bring unmatched capability to recruit and retain top-tier talent for virtually any customer experience or specialist role. The professionals we hire serve as extended teams to our clients, fully immersed in the brand culture. Our flagship operations center is in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, at Altia Smart City, a sustainable business and lifestyle campus.

Contact: Jeanne Vest, Vice President of Marketing, Altiam Global Jeanne.vest@altiamglobal.com