Wreaths Across America Announces 2023 Escort to Arlington Route

Chevrolet to once again lead the country’s longest veterans’ parade with wrapped vehicles transporting Gold and Blue Star families, veterans, and American patriots!

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What has become known as the country’s longest veterans’ parade – Wreaths Across America’s annual “Escort to Arlington” – kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The official route, which can be viewed here, will travel down the East Coast stopping at schools, memorials, and other locations along the way to spread the year-long mission to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those that serve, and TEACH the next generation the value of freedom.

Stops with public events will be held in Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Washington D.C., before arriving at Arlington National Cemetery on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 16 – National Wreaths Across America Day.

For the 9th year in a row Chevrolet, has generously provided the 12 wrapped escort vehicles that will transport participating Gold Star families and veterans during the week-long trip. In addition, Chevrolet has also sponsored 4,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery to help honor our nation’s veterans.

“Chevrolet and its dealers are once again proud to support the yearlong mission of Wreaths Across America. This annual tradition is one Chevrolet and its dealers here in the Northeast Region look forward to participating in each year,” said Dan Adamcheck, Regional Director of Sales, Service and Marketing for Chevrolet. “To be able to give back to our communities, and the men and women who have given so much to our country is truly an honor for Chevrolet and its employees.”

Participants for this year’s Escort to Arlington will include Gold Star families – including the current National President of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., Pamela Stemple – Blue Star families, volunteers, and veterans representing many eras and Veteran Service Organizations such as the American Legion Auxiliary – including current National President Lisa Williamson – the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, VFW and VFW Auxiliary, and more. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders and Patriot Riders, and law enforcement from departments across Maine and other states along the route will provide escort to ensure safe transport for all participants throughout the week.

The Escort to Arlington has grown to consist of 13 tractor-trailers representing Baylor Trucking, Budd Van Lines, Saia LTL, Schneider National, Witte Bros. Exchange, Inc., Hartt Transportation Systems, Inc., Delhaize Transportation LLC (DBA Hannaford Supermarkets), American Trucking Associations – Workforce Heroes, Cargo Transporters, Inc., Prime Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Walmart Transportation, and Pottles Transportation. Additionally, Load One Carriers will once again serve as the ceremonial wreath transporter for the week. These dedicated organizations and their professional drivers will haul a portion of the sponsored veterans’ wreaths heading to Arlington National Cemetery for placement on Saturday, Dec. 16.

What began 30+ years ago as a pilgrimage by a Maine wreath maker in a single truck to deliver 5,000 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery as a gesture of thanks has become a year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are happening at more than 4,000 participating locations across the country on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. These events are free and open to all people. To find a participating location near you to support and/or volunteer to place wreaths, click here.

In total, 259,000 sponsored veterans’ wreaths are needed to reach the goal of placing a wreath on every eligible marker at Arlington National Cemetery. To make a $17 sponsorship which supports the year-round mission and places a veteran’s wreath for an American hero this year, or to register to volunteer, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's year-round mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states and overseas. For more information, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in nearly 80 countries with nearly 2.7 million cars and trucks sold in 2021. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, a design that makes the heartbeat, passive and active safety features, and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

NOTES TO MEDIA

Click here for b-roll, produced video, pictures, approved logos, and more materials to help with the production of your news story. Interviews are available upon request.

