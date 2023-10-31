Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,112 in the last 365 days.

Commission approves Hitachi Rail’s acquisition of Thales’ ground transportation business, subject to conditions

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Thales’ ground transportation business (‘GTS’) by Hitachi Rail. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by Hitachi Rail.

The Commission’s investigation showed that the transaction, as initially notified, would have reduced competition and led to higher prices and less innovation in the markets for rail mainline signalling projects in France (including interlockings, overlay and resignalling projects) and Germany (including overlay and resignalling projects).  On these markets, the transaction would have combined two close competitors and the merged entity would have acquired very high market shares.

To address the Commission’s preliminary competition concerns, Hitachi Rail offered to divest its mainline signalling platforms in France and Germany for interlockings, overlay and resignalling projects. Following the positive feedback received in the context of the commitments’ market test, the Commission concluded that the transaction, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns. The decision is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments.

Source European Commission - Oct 31, 23

You just read:

Commission approves Hitachi Rail’s acquisition of Thales’ ground transportation business, subject to conditions

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more