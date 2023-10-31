Commission clears acquisition of STEAG Group by Asterion

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of STEAG Group of Germany by Asterion of Spain.

The transaction relates primarily to the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning.

The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the companies’ limited market positions resulting from the proposed transaction. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

More information is available on the Commission’s competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.11287.