Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis travels to South Korea for 11th EU-Korea Trade Committee and to Vietnam for Green Economy Forum 2023

Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis is in Seoul, until 2 November. He co-chaired today the 11th EU-Korea Trade Committee and launched discussions on the EU-Korea Digital Trade Agreement. Building up on the digital trade principles agreed with Korea, the deal will contribute to our societies’ digital transformation, while upholding to democratic values. This represents another step in the EU’s engagement in shaping global rules on digital trade in a dynamic and ever more digitalised world.

The Executive-Vice President also delivered a speech on EU-Korea economic and trade relations in the current geopolitical context at the Korea University. In addition, he engaged in discussions with EU business leaders from the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, and will tomorrow hold bilateral meetings with the Korean National Assembly Chairperson of the Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans, and Fisheries Committee, Hon. Byunghoon So; and the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Choo Kyung-ho.

Following his mission in the Republic of Korea, the Executive-Vice President will travel to Hanoi on 2 November to deliver a keynote speech at the opening session of the Green Economy Forum – an event hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam; alongside the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh; and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. The event aims to facilitate dialogue on green growth between businesses and governments.

Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis will also hold bilateral meetings with the Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vương Đình Huệ; and the Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyễn Hồng Diên, to prepare the upcoming EU-Vietnam Trade Committee meeting on 1 December, in Brussels.