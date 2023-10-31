Commission clears acquisition of ST Dynamo Investment by KKR and Singtel

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of ST Dynamo Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. (‘ST Dynamo Investment’) of Singapore by KKR & Co. Inc. of the US and Singapore Telecommunications Limited (‘Singtel’) of Singapore.

The transaction relates primarily to the sector of data processing, hosting and other related activities.

The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact in the European Economic Area and that the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

More information is available on the Commission’s competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.11315.