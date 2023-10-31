Commission clears acquisition of Heylog by KUBIKx, 9.5 Magnitude Ventures and VEROO

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Heylog GmbH of Austria by KUBIKx GmbH of Germany, 9.5 Magnitude Ventures NV of Belgium and VEROO GmbH of Austria.

The transaction relates primarily to telecommunications services in the transport sector.

The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given Heylog’s negligible activities in the European Economic Area. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

More information is available on the Commission’s competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.11069.