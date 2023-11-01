Submit Release
DisplayRide Introduces the Delivery Monitoring Platform to Enhance Safety in Gig Delivery

Transforming Safety in Gig Mobility

The first solution in the industry that focuses on deterring, documenting & mitigating the growing safety issues during gig delivery.

DisplayRide has developed a compelling solution to help gig workers stay safe on and off the road”
— Harry Campbell, The Rideshare Guy
MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DisplayRide Inc. has introduced the Delivery Monitoring Platform for gig delivery drivers. This solution has been designed to prevent incidents around safety, provide the opportunity to intervene and de-escalate any emerging issues, and audio/video document the delivery transaction & store in secure cloud location for potential use in the future.

This purpose-built solution is the first of its kind in the Gig marketplace and addresses safety issues delivery drivers are increasingly facing, including false allegations; The US Bureau of Labor Statistics, in fact, lists gig delivery among the deadliest occupations.

Apart from features specific to making gig delivery safer, the solution is extremely simple to operate and economical. It comprises of a cloud-connected bodycam situated in an accompanying vest that enables a wear-and-go model. There are no apps to download and the body cam is water and drop proof; it has approximately 8 hours of battery. Other notable features include the ability to send a SoS that will automatically alert a list of pre-defined emergency contacts, enables them to livestream into the situation and call in support, as required.

'The DisplayRide Delivery Monitoring Platform is a much-awaited solution in an industrywhere safety is becoming a serious concern’, said Harry Campbell, 'The Rideshare Guy'. ‘The last mile delivery industry has exploded over the past few years and I am glad that DisplayRide has developed a compelling solution to help gig workers stay safe on and off the road’.

'With the introduction of the Delivery Monitoring Platform, we are continuing our tradition of delivering innovative and market-leading solutions centered around safety for the mobile gig economy', added Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc. 'The Delivery Monitoring Platform can also be used in conjunction with the Rideshare Monitoring Platform that was purpose-built for the Rideshare community and is being widely used from coast to coast; in fact, it was rated the #1 solution for Rideshare in 2023', he noted.

The DisplayRide Delivery Monitoring Platform is commercially available. Please contact us at: info@displayride.com or at 408.290.1936 . You can also find more information at: https://gig.displayride.com

About DisplayRide Inc.
DisplayRide delivers innovative safety solutions for the gig economy and also enables crowdsourcing of large public datasets. It's Rideshare Monitoring Platform has been widely deployed and is ranked as the #1 solution for rideshare drivers. https://www.displayride.com

DR Marketing
DisplayRide Inc.
+1 408-290-1936
