Việt Nam treasures relations wih Russia: Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, October 31 - Việt Nam always attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and considers Russia one of its top priority partners, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told visiting Russian Minister of Internal Affairs General Kolokoltsev Vladimir Alexandrovich in a meeting on October 31 in Hà Nội.

During the reception for the Russian minister, PM Chính said Việt Nam wanted to continue practical and effective cooperation with Russia across fields for mutual benefits of the two peoples, and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese people always remembered the wholehearted support provided by Russian people for Việt Nam in its struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past and in national construction and development at present.

The PM briefed the guest on Việt Nam's foreign policy and "four nos” defence policy, proposing that in the coming time, the two countries should enhance the exchange of all-level delegations, effectively deploy existing cooperation mechanisms, and discuss and remove bottlenecks in cooperation in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing difficulties, thus further expanding cooperation.

Host and guest acknowledged with their pleasure that political and diplomatic relations between the two countries had been intensified with high trust, and that economic and trade cooperation played an important role in bilateral relations, but trade exchange still remained modest.

Oil, gas and energy cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia had recorded positive results. The two countries officially resumed direct flights between Hà Nội and Irkutsk and were considering specific plans to soon reopen direct flights connecting their capital cities. The Russian side always facilitated and ensures security for the Vietnamese community to live, do business and study stably in Russia.

The Russian minister affirmed that Việt Nam was always a priority in his country’s foreign policy, and Russia wished to continue to further deepen the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in politics, economics, trade, people-to-people exchanges, tourism, experience sharing and training human resources.

He informed PM Chính about the results of his talks with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, General Tô Lâm, saying that the two sides agreed to strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels, and enhance cooperation and exchange of experience in crime prevention and control. The two sides would consider the possibility of establishing a coordination mechanism in protecting citizens of the two countries, and support each other at multilateral forums, he said.

PM Chính spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks, asking the Russian side to issue e-visas to Vietnamese citizens; and resolve legal issues and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to live, study and do business in Russia.

He also suggested the two countries beef up partnership in energy, education - training, science - technology, cyber security, and digital transformation. VNA/VNS