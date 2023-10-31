Navy Announces Latest Shore Energy Goals during Energy Action Month

Energy plays a reminder of the pivotal role in the Department of the Navy's mission and underscores the Department's unwavering commitment to energy efficiency, resilience, and sustainability.

Aligned with the Department of Navy’s Climate Action 2030 strategy and the objectives of Executive Order 14057, the Navy continues its commitment to drive energy innovation and prioritize environmental responsibility.

National Clean Energy Action Month provides a valuable opportunity to focus on the Department of Navy's steadfast dedication to energy as a strategic asset and catalyst for mission success:

Achieving Net Zero Carbon for Shore Installations: The Navy is resolutely committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from its shore installations by 2045. This target includes investing in clean energy sources, enhancing energy efficiency, and minimizing energy consumption.

Enhancing Energy Efficiency: Prioritizing energy efficiency is fundamental to the Navy's strategy. By adopting innovative technologies and sustainable practices, the Navy will significantly reduce energy usage across its installations and operations.

Prioritizing Renewable Energy: The Department of Navy is accelerating its transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and advanced biofuels. By diversifying its energy portfolio, the Navy is bolstering energy resilience and reducing its contributions to emissions and other environmental impacts.

Building Resilience: The Navy is proactively bolstering the resilience of its infrastructure to address the challenges posed by climate change, including extreme weather events and rising sea levels. Energy resilience ensures mission readiness.

Fostering Clean Energy Innovation: The Navy remains committed to advancing clean energy technologies through research and development efforts. By reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations, the Navy is playing its part in the global effort to combat climate change.

"Energy security is mission success,” said Assistant Secretary of the Navy Meredith Berger. "Through our commitment to resilience, sustainability, and innovation, we make sure that our Sailors and Marines have the reliable, resilient energy that makes sure that they can do what our Nation needs them to do when they need to do it; it also benefits our defense communities. Our naval forces operate at a strategic and tactical advantage, and energy is a key enabler of that objective; our communities are key to our success as a naval force.”

The Department of the Navy continues to demonstrate leadership in sustainable energy practices, championing environmental stewardship in support of mission readiness. In her CSO role, Berger announced the release this month of the 5th serial titled "Shore Energy Goals”.

This document builds on the DON’s commitment to enhance energy security and targets that commitment with sustainability practices and concrete actions that fortify the reliable, resilient, renewable energy our installations and communities need. The document can be found here. https://dvidshub.net/r/hka2ks

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment serves the Department of the Navy and the nation by enhancing combat capabilities for the warfighter through a focus on communities, critical infrastructure, and climate action. Specifically, the portfolio focuses on renewable, reliable, resilient energy sources, sustainable and construction, maintenance and sustainment of infrastructure, protecting the safety and occupational health of military and civilian personnel; environmental protection in support of mission readiness, planning and restoration ashore and afloat; and conservation of natural and cultural resources.