SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in the San Francisco Bay Area

Richmond, CA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace today announced the opening of a newly built SecureSpace Self Storage facility located at 1014 Chesley Ave, serving the city of Richmond in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Strategically located north of downtown between both Interstate 80 and the Richmond Parkway, SecureSpace Richmond is a newly built class A facility that offers 120,079 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with drive-up and interior units ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x40’, along with 280 RV parking spaces. The site is surrounded by dense residential neighborhoods to the North, West, and East, with a high three-mile trade area population of 127,000.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Golden State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi throughout, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

“Continuing our expansion across California, I am excited to announce that SecureSpace Richmond is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “This part of the Bay Area is densely populated but underserved, and we are proud to offer a new facility with the latest amenities to the Richmond community.”

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Richmond is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing Self Storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

