Commissioning of an oil production factory "Fayzi Barakat" LLC in Sino district of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - On October 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe city, Honorable Rustam Emomali, commissioned an oil production factory "Fayzi Barakat" LLC in Sino district of the capital.

"Fayzi Barakat" LLC was built on an area of 1 hectare by the domestic businessman Faizali Hojiev in order to support the constructive policy of the Leader of the Nation and within the framework of the implementation of the strategic goal of rapid industrialization of the country.

The construction works started as part of the improvement and construction measures to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence in December 2022, and today it was solemnly put into operation.

This enterprise was built at the expense of the net income of "Fayzi Somon" LLC, and its annual production capacity is 25 thousand tons of oil.

The plant produces 70 tons per day and 2100 tons of different types of high-quality oil per month.

Here, 50 local residents are provided with permanent jobs, and in the future, the number of workers will be increased to 100 by increasing the production capacity.

The enterprise was established in order to meet the needs of residents with high-quality, self-produced products. In the production plant, oil is produced from cotton, masar, beans and sunflower and placed in various plastic containers. The workers of the enterprise offer their products to the residents at an affordable price compared to the market.

The field of activity of "Fayzi Barakat" enterprise is focused on the production of vegetable oils and plastic containers. The company's products are import substitutes and will be exported in the future.

For the production of vegetable oil, modern technology has been imported and installed from China, Japan, Poland and other countries.

In "Fayzi Barakat" Limited Liability Company, the production process mainly includes several stages, such as cold absorption, refining, disinfection, sweetening and packaging of containers of various sizes from 1 to 20 liters. The manufactured products meet world standards in terms of quality.

In order to improve the quality and its daily monitoring, there is also a modern laboratory within the enterprise, where qualified specialists of the field monitor the conformity and safety of the products using modern devices and equipment.

Familiarizing himself with the production process, Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, gave useful advice to the company officials to increase the volume of production, create new jobs and supply the domestic market with vegetable oil, which is mostly imported from abroad.

On the eve of the opening of the factory, the director of "Fayzi Barakat" LLC Davlatali Jurabekov and the head of the Chinese company "Xinjiang Madina International Logistics Group Co. Limited" Kunuguli Makhachi signed a cooperation agreement for the export of oil from the factory to the People's Republic of China in the amount of 5 million dollars.