Commissioning of the second stage of carpet production enterprise "Kolinhoi Dushanbe" LLC and visiting an exhibition of the enterprise's products

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - On October 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Majlisi millli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, put in commission the second stage of the carpet manufacturing factory "Kolinhoi Dushanbe" LLC on Zebuniso Street, Shohmansur district, and visited an exhibition of the company's products.

The second stage of "Kolinhoi Dushanbe" LLC was put into operation based on the instructions of the Head of State Emomali Rahmon in honor of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and "Years of Industrial Development".

The enterprise was built by the native businessman Navruz Abdullozoda within the framework of the implementation of the goals of rapid industrialization of the country using the favorable environment for investment and entrepreneurship.

With the activation of two additional production lines in the carpet factory, the number of workers, mostly women, has increased to 600.

It was emphasized that the production capacity of "Kolinhoi Dushanbe" LLC has already approached the volume of production of "Kolinhoi Kairokum" company, which is a sign of the well-established production of the product and its competitive production. "Kolinhoi Dushanbe" LLC has opened special stores in the capital of the country and Jaloliddin Balkhi district of Khatlon Province, where the company's products are sold. The Head of State Emomali Rahmon instructed the company's officials to establish such sales centers in the cities and districts of Kulob, Khorugh, Vahdat, Hisor, Bokhtar and Rasht, so that residents have more access to modern carpets.

The area of "Kolinhoi Dushanbe" LLC is 2.7 hectares, the production capacity of the enterprise is 4500 square meters per day and 13.5 thousand square meters of carpets of different shapes and designs per month. The annual capacity of the enterprise reaches 4 million 860 thousand square meters per year.

The Leader of the Nation, while familiarizing himself with the activity of the second stage of the enterprise, evaluated the actions of entrepreneurs as worthy of support and interpreted it as an outstanding example of the implementation of the initiatives of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the direction of industrialization of the country.

After the commissioning of the second stage of the carpet weaving enterprise "Kolinhoi Dushanbe" LLC, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited an exhibition of the enterprise's products. Here are the best examples of carpets on display. The Head of State during his visit highly appreciated the quality of the products produced by this industrial enterprise of the country and tasked the officials to control the production process of high-quality products and pay special attention to the issue of strengthening exports.

During the visit to the exhibition, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon tasked the officials to seriously approach this proportion.

It was reported that as a result of the measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, by 2022, the volume of carpet production in the country was brought up to the level of 1991, and the volume of production amounted to 6.4 million square meters. Currently, the demand for carpets in the republic is 8.0 million square meters per year. In recent years, all 6 carpet weaving enterprises of the republic have been operating with the most advanced industrial technology, including 26 production lines of the "Vandevil" company of the Kingdom of Belgium, producing goods in accordance with accepted standards. It was noted that 3 million 921.82 square meters of carpets were produced in the country during 9 months of this year. This indicator was 5 million 515.09 square meters in nine months of 2022. The annual capacity of carpet weaving enterprises of Tajikistan is estimated at 13 million and 700 thousand square meters of carpet per year. During the nine months of this year, 3 million 328.8 thousand square meters of carpets were imported into the country, which is much more than the export.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon praised the creative initiative of the management of "Kolinhoi Dushanbe" LLC, building a carpet production enterprise in the capital of the country for the purposes of the state and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the direction of the implementation of an important strategic goal - the rapid industrialization of the country and providing as many residents as possible with jobs was considered favorable.