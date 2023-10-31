Commissioning of a pasta production enterprise "Shahri zeboi mo" LLC in Sino district of Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - On October 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, put in commission a pasta production enterprise "Shahri zeboi mo" LLC in Sino district of the city of Dushanbe.

In one shift, 14 types of pasta products under the name "Lazoli" are to be produced at the pasta production factory of "Shahri zeboi mo" LLC. 35 local residents are employed here.

The production capacity of the enterprise is 3 thousand tons per year.

This type of food product is an import substitute, and the population's demand for it is high.

The main customer for the construction of the pasta production factory "Shahri zeboi mo" LLC, construction work on it began in 2021.

The area of the production building covers 0.50 hectares, the devices and equipment of the newly built enterprise were purchased and installed from Italy.

The pasta factory was established in the light of the instructions of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and within the framework of "Years of Industrial Development" in order to supply domestic markets with food products by domestic entrepreneurs.

The management of "Shahri zeboi mo" LLC has decided to provide the population with high-quality flour products by producing import substitution products, especially different types of pasta, and contribute to achieving one of the strategic goals of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan - ensuring food security.

The process of pasta production through a modern technological line includes preparation of dough, shaping, cutting of raw products, drying, sorting and packaging.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, considered it necessary to get acquainted with the possibilities of the pasta production factory, and gave instructions and orders to the officials to produce high-quality products, to constantly work, to increase the direction of activity and thus to increase the number of jobs and timely supply of the residents' needs with this food product, taking into account the possibilities of the capital in the direction of increasing the production capacity.

After the opening of the pasta factory, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon visited an exhibition of the company's products.

Currently, 31 enterprises are engaged in the production of pasta in the republic, and 6.3 thousand tons of this type of product were produced in 9 months of this year.

The demand of the country's population for pasta is 13.9 thousand tons of pasta per year.

There are 9 pasta production factories in Dushanbe.

In 9 months of 2023, 3.9 thousand tons of pasta products were produced in the capital, which is 62.0 percent of the pasta products of the republic.

Just today, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, made a working tour in Dushanbe and put in commission 7 large industrial enterprises with more than 4000 jobs to mark active preparations for the national celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence, within the framework of the "Years of Industrial Development" and to implement the strategic goal of rapid industrialization of the country.

First, the Head of State commissioned in the Ismoili Somoni district of the capital "Gulistoni Dushanbe" LLC sewing factory, in Shohmansur district - the second stage of the carpet production company "Kolinhoi Dushanbe" LLC, in Firdavsi district - textile factory "Arvis" LLC, "Amiri" JSC confectionery production factory, in Sino district - oil production factory "Fayzi Barakat" LLC, the electrical equipment manufacturing plant "Imod" and the pasta production factory "Shahri zeboi mo" LLC.

The establishment and commissioning of new industrial enterprises presents a favorable basis for creating new jobs, providing the population with permanent employment, improving the standard of living of the people, developing the economy of the country and boosting the industry.