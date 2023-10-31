Skillable sets foundation for next growth stage with new Senior Vice President of Corporate & Business Development

Dave Reed joins Skillable as SVP of Corporate & Business Development, focusing on global growth via channel development and broad partner ecosystem strategy.

Dave is a valuable leader for Skillable at a timely point in our growth. Channel and partnerships are a considerable opportunity for us and he is the right person to lead the charge.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the leading technology platform for hands-on learning experiences, is further bolstering its leadership and growth capabilities with the appointment of Dave Reed as Senior Vice President of Corporate & Business Development. With almost 25 years of experience in SaaS business and channel development, Dave brings his deep expertise in building high-performance sales organizations to Skillable. His focus will be global growth through strategic partnerships, channel development, M&A and a solution partner ecosystem.

Prior to joining Skillable, Dave was the Chief Revenue Officer at Liberate and Vice President of US Sales at Duck Creek Technologies, both enterprise vertical SaaS providers serving the global P&C industry. Dave’s career roots and passion, however, live in HR and learning technology. Earlier in his career, he worked as Vice President of Worldwide Business Development and Global Channel Sales at Degreed, where he spearheaded its expansion into South Africa, Asia and Latin America. Prior to Degreed, Dave spent 17 years at Skillsoft, including four years as the Vice President of Channels for the Americas, where he built a team responsible for revenue production and market share growth in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable said, “With his wealth of knowledge about growing enterprise and vertical software globally, as well as inorganic growth, Dave is a valuable leader for Skillable at a timely point in our growth. Channel and partnerships are a considerable opportunity for us and he is the right person to lead the charge. I am excited to see what new opportunities open thanks to Dave’s network and experience in leading sales teams.”

Dave added, “Education, and specifically hands-on learning yielding validated skill development, unlocks outsized opportunities for individuals, teams, the enterprise and even economies. The capability that Skillable is positioned to deliver to the market is essential for creating a future-ready, agile workforce. I could not be more excited to join Skillable at a time when we can truly deliver what leaders have long sought after: Validated skill development at scale.”

