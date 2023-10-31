Concrete Paving Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 from Aberdeen to Bath

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Contact: Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, center lane concrete paving is scheduled on U.S. Highway 12 from Aberdeen to Bath. Traffic will be guided around the paving operations with the use of flaggers. Eastbound and westbound traffic should expect a delay of approximately 10-15 minutes through the work zone. Reede Construction is the primary contractor for this $20 million reconstruction project. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Find additional project information on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/aberdeentobath-pcn-05ht.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-