EJL Wireless Research Publishes RAN RU/AAU Vendor Ranking Table for 2021-2022

Similar to the DU/BBU market share for 2022, Huawei Technologies remained the global leader with 40% of global RU/AAU shipments.” — Earl J. Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research LLC

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shipments of radio units (RU) and active antenna units (AAU) from Chinese RAN equipment vendors captured more than 60% of the global market in 2022, according to the latest report from EJL Wireless Research titled “Global Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit (RU/AAU) Vendor Market Share Analysis, 2021-2022 5th Edition.” “Similar to the DU/BBU market share for 2022, Huawei Technologies remained the global leader with 40% of global RU/AAU shipments,” says founder and President, Earl Lum.

“Both Scandinavian RAN vendors saw shipments decline by over 20% year over year however this did not result in any changes in the rankings table for them in 2022. While Samsung Networks posted 24% shipment growth, this did not result in any substantial market share gains in 2022,” says Lum.

“Within the Open RAN O-RU compliant product segment, we would rank NEC and Fujitsu as the market leaders for radios deployed. We expect to add more vendors within this new segment to the overall ranking table for 2023 shipments,” says Lum.

Information regarding the forecast and outlook for the macrocell RU/AAU market is contained in a separate report from EJL Wireless Research “Global Macrocell Radio Unit/Active Antenna Unit (RU/AAU) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2027.” that can be downloaded from the company website https://ejlwireless.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/GRRUMAF_2022_TOC.pdf

