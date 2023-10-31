Cell Lysis and Disruption Market to Hit USD 15.5 billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 12.9% | Says Transparency Market Research Inc.

Automation in cell lysis and disruption processes is on the rise, allowing for higher throughput and reproducibility. The trend is particularly significant in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cell lysis and disruption market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 12.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 and by 2032, the market is likely to gain US$ 15.5 billion.



The development of microfluidic systems and miniaturized cell lysis devices has enabled researchers to process smaller sample volumes more efficiently. The trend contributes to cost reduction and increased throughput.

Continuous innovation in the field of cell lysis, including the development of novel lysis reagents and techniques, can enhance the growth potential of the market. Stem cell research is expanding, and efficient cell lysis methods are required for the isolation and analysis of stem cells, which presents a niche market for cell lysis technologies.

Global Cell Lysis and Disruption Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global cell lysis and disruption market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen NV

Becton Dickinson & Company

Danaher Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Claremont BioSolutions, LLC

Microfluidics International Corp.

Parr Instrument Company

BioVision, Inc.

Covaris, Inc.

Qsonica LLC

Few key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Thermo Fisher Scientific In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of its new KingFisher Flex 500 automated sample preparation system, which is designed to streamline the cell lysis and disruption process for high throughput applications. Merck In 2023, Merck announced the launch of its new NucleoBond XTR RNA extraction kit, which is designed to provide efficient and high quality RNA extraction from a variety of cell types and tissues. Bio-Rad Laboratories In 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories announced the launch of its new PrecisionPULSE system, which is a benchtop cell lysis and disruption system that uses pulsed electric field technology to disrupt cells quickly and gently.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The growth of the cell lysis and disruption market is closely tied to advances in biotechnology. The need for efficient cell lysis techniques increases, as biotech research expands in areas like genomics, proteomics, and cell based therapies.

The pharmaceutical and biotech industries have been growing, with increased investment in drug discovery and development. Cell lysis is a crucial step in the extraction of biomolecules for drug screening and development.

Cell lysis is essential in bioprocessing for the production of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins. The growth of the biopharmaceutical industry contributes to the expansion of the cell lysis market.

The demand for cell lysis and disruption techniques has surged due to extensive research in proteomics and genomics, which is driven by the need to study proteins and genes for various applications, including diagnostics and personalized medicine.

Market Trends for Cell Lysis and Disruption

By technique, the physical disruption segment, specifically the ultrasound homogenization sub segment is anticipated to have the greatest share of the market during the forecast period. Ultrasonic homogenization offers high efficiency in cell lysis by using ultrasound waves to disrupt cell membranes and release intracellular contents.

In terms of product type, the instruments segment is expected to stimulate the market growth, attributed to increasing demand for automated sample preparation and high throughput processes in research and diagnostics.

By cell type, the mammalian cells segment is expected to escalate the demand for cell lysis and disruption, owing to the development of cell based therapies, such as stem cell therapies and gene therapies.



Global Market for Cell Lysis and Disruption: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Cell Lysis and Disruption market in different regions.

Asia Pacific

Governments and private investors in Asia Pacific are increasing their investment in cell lysis and disruption research and development, which is leading to the development of new and improved cell lysis and disruption products and technologies.

More scientists and researchers in Asia Pacific are becoming aware of the benefits of cell lysis and disruption, which is leading to an increase in the demand for cell lysis and disruption products and services.

North America

The regulatory environment in North America is favorable for the development and commercialization of new cell lysis and disruption products and technologies, which is supporting the growth of the cell lysis and disruption market in the region.

Healthcare spending in North America is rising rapidly, that is leading to an increase in the demand for cell lysis and disruption products and services, which are used in a variety of medical applications.

Global Cell Lysis and Disruption Market Segmentation

Technique

Reagent Based Detergent Enzymatic

Physical Disruption Mechanical Homogenization Ultrasonic Homogenization Pressure Homogenization Temperature Treatments



Product Type

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Cell Type

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast/Algae/Fungi

Plant Cells

Application

Protein Isolation

Downstream Processing

Cell organelle Isolation

Nucleic acid Isolation

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



