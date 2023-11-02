High School Student Darsh Chohan Launches BOLT Social, a Revolutionary New Social Media Platform for Authentic Sharing

BOLT Social is a revolutionary social media platform designed to encourage genuine, unfiltered sharing of moments, thoughts, music, and more.

I’ve never posted much before, especially after seeing what others posted. After downloading BOLT, I’m posting every day, I mean I sometimes even share random pictures of me at the grocery store.” — BOLT Social User from New York

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the digital landscape takes a leap towards authenticity as Millburn High School student and avid app developer, Darsh Chohan, proudly announces the launch of BOLT Social, a groundbreaking social media platform designed to foster genuine, unfiltered sharing of moments, thoughts, music, and various other content throughout the day.

Darsh Chohan is on a mission to inspire young people to reimagine their relationship with social media. He envisions a healthier digital landscape, one where people interact with the internet and each other in a more positive way. With the founding of BOLT, Darsh provides a dedicated space for genuine self-expression, allowing users to connect authentically with friends, fans, and the global community.

"So much social media content nowadays is either filtered or staged. Although it's not necessarily terrible, the large amount of such content, coupled with algorithmic trends and a lack of spontaneity are pushing individuals, especially teenagers, to conform rather than be themselves. BOLT was created to tackle the issue of unhealthy social pressures and unrealistic expectations head-on,” said Darsh Chohan, Founder of BOLT Social. “Our platform champions authenticity, encouraging users to freely and frequently share unfiltered, authentic, and in the moment content. BOLT is a place where spontaneous moments and genuine expressions are celebrated, redefining what matters in social media."

In under a month, 1,000 users have joined BOLT and are embracing its refreshing approach to social networking. Key features includes:

Various Post Types: BOLT encourages spontaneous posting with a variety of content options, including images, disappearing posts, text, music, and even content from other social platforms, with plans to introduce more post types in the future.

Highly Customizable Profiles: Users can create personalized profile pages that reflect their true selves, complete with multiple profile images, daily updates, and info tiles, such as zodiac signs and life updates.

Daily BOLT: An exciting feature includes a daily prompt for users to respond to with an image, fostering creativity and engagement within the community.

Darsh's journey into app development began at the age of 10, when he created his first website. Driven by a passion for creation, he taught himself languages like Python, Java, and Swift from YouTube videos and has built three apps. In an effort to create positive change, Darsh is tapping into his years of computer science, app deployment, and marketing skills to address the issue plaguing young adults: inauthenticity with the release of BOLT Social.

By bringing BOLT Social to the public, Darsh is poised to revolutionize the digital landscape, one authentic post at a time. Join Darsh and the rapidly expanding BOLT Social community today! Experience sharing in the moment like never before by downloading BOLT Social on the App Store.

BOLT Social is a revolutionary social media platform designed to encourage genuine, unfiltered sharing of moments, thoughts, music, and more. Founded by three-time app developer Darsh Chohan, BOLT aims to redefine the social media experience, promoting authenticity in an era dominated by curated content and algorithms. BOLT is poised to make a positive impact on how young adults and everyone alike interact with the digital world.

"It’s just really fun to see what my friends are thinking and doing throughout the day. It makes me feel connected and included in a way I didn’t feel before. I also love being able to put random things on my profile like what show I’m watching or even something I believe." - BOLT Social User from California.

