Library Automation Leader Biblionix Offers Free Access to FlexShare™ Consortia

Automation is the key to library cooperation and collaboration, and it makes library service management easy, fast, and efficient.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblionix, the innovative and dynamic developer and provider of state-of-the-art and effective library software to maximize library efficiency, now makes library automation easier and more flexible than ever.

Library automation leader Biblionix now offers free access to FlexShare™ Consortia, for customers. “It’s cooperation, collaboration, and library efficiency at its best,” says Biblionix spokesperson Dick Moeller.

“Libraries share their collections with selected library partners, and it happens without the overhead and complications associated with prevailing models of consortial infrastructure.”

Moeller explains several underlying features of FlexShare. There’s FlexShare Independence, because every participating library retains its autonomy, and policies and configurations, like circulation rules, material types, and patron types, are unaffected. Access to personal information is limited, and each library can choose at what level to share or not share personal information of other libraries.

“Libraries can enter and exit their FlexShare consortium at will,” Moeller adds, “there is no charge for participating, for entering, or for exiting, and entering and exiting a FlexShare consortium does not change a library’s data in any way.”

Library directors are unanimous. Biblionix’s FlexShare™ Consortia makes library service management easy, fast, and efficient. Including direct to Biblionix consortium support, that respected for providing the best product and support in the industry.

It is an important, state-of-the-art value-added service that continues to earn excellent Biblionix feedback.

"Thanks for being so wonderful and patient with us! Hanging in there with us for the year-plus journey is appreciated. And your product is WONDERFUL to boot. The whole process was great and painless. Thank you!"

"I hope you know how grateful we are to you for the great support we receive from you guys. We appreciate you more than you know."

"You guys do such great things. Thank you for listening. Out of all the ILS that I have worked in my 30 years of library work Biblionix is the easiest to work with."

For more information, please visit: https://biblionix.com/about/ and https://www.biblionix.com/flexshare/

About Biblionix:

Biblionix is an efficient, 21st-century, customer-focused company that also provides vital Library Automation Systems. Biblionix is not a cumbersome provider with high overheads, trying to please too many types of customers. The result is that customers time and time again choose to stay with our products. Our goal is to make our clients happy.

