Krasdale Foods Implements Simplain Vendor Portal to Streamline Vendor Collaboration
Krasdale Foods has implemented the Simplain Vendor Portal in their system to Streamline Vendor Collaboration and improve efficiency.
Implementing this portal streamlines our business interactions and allows our internal teams to collaborate with suppliers, helping us serve our independent retail customers more efficiently”DIAMOND BAR, CA, U.S.A, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krasdale Foods (Krasdale), a 115-year-old family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing services to independent grocery stores in the New York City metro market, and Simplain Software Solutions LLC (Simplain), a software provider, announced the rollout of their new communications platform.
— Dennis Hickey, chief merchandising officer at Krasdale Foods
Using the Simplain Vendor Portal, Krasdale will consolidate various aspects of its supplier communications, such as vendor onboarding, item management, cost and deals management, and merchandising contracts and promotions.
“We are honored to implement our software at Krasdale Foods. Krasdale is a pioneer in grocery distribution, serving independent retailers for more than a hundred years. Simplain is willing to go the extra mile to ensure success for our customers,” said Sanjaye Elayattu, founder & president of Simplain.
About Krasdale Foods:
Krasdale Foods is a 115-year-old family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services to independent grocery store owners, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has grown throughout the Northeast and Florida with supermarket and grocery store banners that include CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart. Connect with us on LinkedIn. Follow our banner stores on social CTown and Bravo.
About Simplain Software Solutions:
Founded in 2007, California-based Simplain Software Solutions LLC offers a cloud-based Simplain Vendor Portal platform. Simplain Vendor Portal is already being used by several leading grocery and discount retailers and wholesalers to streamline several vendor collaboration activities such as New Vendor Registration, Item Management, Cost Management, Deals & Promotions Management, Rebate billing, PO Management, and Invoice Management. In addition, there are specific functionalities to address DSD item authorization, Cost Zone management and Vendor Schedules. By deploying Simplain vendor portal, Simplain's customers benefit from improved data quality, increased productivity, better operational speed, and improved supplier relationships. The software provides API-based integration features, allowing it to be integrated with the backend ERP systems.
