DU QUOIN STATE FAIR CONTINUES TO BE STRONG ECONOMIC DRIVER FOR SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ECONOMY

DU QUOIN, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is pleased to announce the Du Quoin State Fair continues to be an economic engine for the southern Illinois economy, with more than 166,000 people attending this year's annual event showcasing Illinois agriculture. Excessive heat warnings and an extended duration of high humidity led to the cancelation of the annual Twilight Parade and prompted several schedule alterations to accommodate the safety of fairgoers. Despite the extreme weather, the Du Quoin State Fair brought in more than $417,000 in revenue on ticketed events. The increase in revenue is attributed to strong ticket sales led by Grandstand performers Dustin Lynch, Larry the Cable Guy, and FLO Rida.





"Once again, the Du Quoin State Fair broke records and exceeded expectations—hosting more than 166,000 people and bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The consistent year-to-year growth of the Du Quoin State Fair showcases our continued support for the southern Illinois economy and reinforces the fairgrounds position as a premiere tourist destination for the region—and my administration remains committed to making this historic fair successful for decades to come."





"Rain, shine or heatwave, the Du Quoin State Fair harvested the fun for another successful year," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "The near-record attendance at the Du Quoin State Fair continues to show that Du Quoin brings together the best that southern Illinois has to offer, and is a reminder that agriculture truly connects us all."





Economic Impact

The annual event is a southern Illinois tradition that highlights the state's number one industry while providing top notch entertainment and educational opportunities. Published reports indicate the Du Quoin State Fair has an economic impact of $6 million, including $2 million for wages and salaries, and generates more than half a million dollars in sales tax revenue.





"I am extremely proud of the staff who works at the Du Quoin State Fair to produce an annual event of this size and duration," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. "To maintain the level of success established during last year's 100th celebration is incredible. The success of the Du Quoin State Fair is critical for southern Illinois and is an economic engine throughout the year that puts hundreds of people to work in the region, fueling small businesses."





Looking Ahead: 2024 Solar Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America with the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds set to have prime viewing for this historic event. Similar to the 2017 eclipse, the 2024 celestial sighting has the potential to bring millions of tourists to southern Illinois, to stay in hotels, shop in local stores, and dine at hometown restaurants. The Du Quoin State Fair is developing a reservation system that will allow the general public to reserve the more than 1,000 campsites available on the fairgrounds campus. More information about this opportunity will be available soon.





Stay up to date on all of the latest news and happenings on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds by visiting our website or Facebook





The 2024 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 23 - September 2.





Du Quoin State Fair Attendance Numbers

Fri Sat Sun Mon Tues Wed Thurs Fri Sat Sun Mon Total 2023 20,938 17,596 14,011 9,861 10,297 10,358 12,335 15,618 25,515 16,872 13,331 166,733 2022 22,520 22,857 15,047 9,403 11,004 11,026 11,475 17,085 18,201 17,014 15,470 171,102 2021 16,898 14,692 15,100 8,880 11,359 12,409 10,789 14,478 12,518 18,025 15,668 150,186



