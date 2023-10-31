Announcement of Federal Assistance for Calhoun and Logan Counties’ Infrastructure Repair

CHICAGO — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities available through the Public Assistance (PA) or Hazard Mitigation Grant (HMGP) programs. Calhoun and Logan counties were recently deemed eligible for PA assistance. HMGP remains available statewide.

A public notice for the current disaster recovery mission is attached and posted on the following website: Disaster Public Notice: FEMA-4728-DR-IL | FEMA.gov.

This public notice addresses the agency’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by the June 29 – July 2 severe storms and flooding in Illinois. This public notice concerns activities that may affect historic properties, activities that are located in or may affect wetland areas or the 100-year floodplain, and critical actions within the 500-year floodplain. The notice describes the agency’s legal requirement to include the public in its evaluation of proposed activities’ impact to or by floodplains and wetlands, and effects on historic resources.

This may be the only public notice provided regarding these FEMA actions. Information about assistance projects may be obtained by submitting a written request to the Regional Administrator, DHS-FEMA Region V; 536 South Clark St., Chicago, IL 60605. The information may also be obtained by calling: (312) 408-5500, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday. Comments should be sent in writing to the Regional Administrator, at the above address, within 30 days from October 26, 2023.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.

