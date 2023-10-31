The Supreme Court at UND School of Law - The Oct. 23, 2023 photos

The Supreme Court traveled to the UND School of Law Oct. 23 to hear arguments, judge the Moot Court competition and to visit with students in a number of classrooms. Here are the photos.

The Court heard arguments in State v. Sparkman on Oct. 23. Samuel A. Gereszek represented the Appellant Elden Sparkman.

Assistant State's Attorney SheraLynn Ternes represented the Appellee, the State of North Dakota.



Above and below, Justices also judged the moot court.

Justice Douglas Bahr and Justice Lisa McEvers address a class at the UND School of Law.

Justice Jerod Tufte talked to students during a class visit.

Justice Daniel Crothers and Justice Douglas Bahr present to students.