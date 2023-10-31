Noise Mitigation System Market Size Is Expected To Reach $47.1 Billion By 2027 A t A CAGR Of 6% As Per The Business Research Company's Noise Mitigation System Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s noise mitigation system global market report 2023, the global noise mitigation system market is set to grow from $34.81 billion in 2022 to $37.29 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust CAGR of 7.1%. With a projected noise mitigation system market size of $47.1 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6%, the industry is creating hushed pathways for the future.



Construction Sector's Roaring Demand Drives Market Growth

The noise mitigation system market is on the fast track to expansion, driven by a surging demand from the construction sector. As the construction industry continues to erect buildings and infrastructure at an unprecedented pace, noise mitigation systems are becoming indispensable. These systems serve as the guardian of peace, reducing the impact of construction noise on the surrounding environment. In 2020, global construction output reached $10.7 trillion, and projections by Oxford Economics indicate a 42% increase, adding $4.5 trillion, between 2020 and 2030, ultimately reaching an astounding $15.2 trillion. This massive growth underscores the pivotal role noise mitigation systems play in the construction landscape.

Innovative Technologies Set the Tone

Major players in the noise mitigation system market, including Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Honeywell International Inc., and 3M, are propelling the industry forward through technological advancements. Innovative solutions are key to sustaining a strong market presence. A notable example is the launch of an advanced spatial active noise cancelation (ANC) system for rotating mechanisms by Intetics Inc. This technology creates a serene work environment, promoting well-being and productivity by mitigating the harmful effects of noise, such as hearing loss, sleep disturbances, and stress. The noise reduction system has demonstrated impressive results, reducing primary harmonic frequency noise by up to 20 dB, enhancing the overall working environment.

Regional Dominance

North America emerged as the leader in the noise mitigation system market in 2022, showcasing the region's commitment to creating quieter environments and addressing the challenges of noise pollution.

Segmentation of the Noise Mitigation System Market

The global noise mitigation system market is classified into various categories:

Product Type: Acoustic Tiles, Acoustic Surface, Sound Barrier Walls, Baffles, and Other Product Types Material: Fiberglass, Wood, Plastic Sheets, Concrete, and Other Materials Application: Residential, Industrial, Commercial





Stakeholders across industries, from construction to technology, are encouraged to explore the dynamic landscape of the noise mitigation system market. The significant growth fueled by the construction sector's demand and ongoing technological innovations presents a multitude of opportunities for investment, collaboration, and strategy development. To gain a comprehensive understanding of market trends and make informed decisions, stakeholders should utilize this noise mitigation system market report as a valuable resource.

Noise Mitigation System Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the noise mitigation system market size, noise mitigation system market segments, noise mitigation system market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

