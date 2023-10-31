Senator Kearney Issues Statement, Calls for Full Investigation After Fatal Carjacking Outside Upper Darby Islamic Center

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – October 31, 2023 – On October 29, a 65-year-old member of the Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center was shot and killed during a carjacking.

Below, you can find Senator Tim Kearney’s (D-Delaware) statement regarding the incident:

My heart goes out to the grieving family and the entire community following the senseless tragedy that unfolded outside the Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center on Sunday evening.

While details surrounding the incident have not been confirmed, what we do know is that a life has been taken, a family forever changed, and another faith-based community is deeply unsettled and on edge.

I am asking for a full and thorough investigation into this incident, and I trust our law enforcement and district attorney to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.

At a time when tensions are amplified by international conflicts, the importance of tolerance and compassion becomes even more critical. Whether this incident is a random act of violence or driven by extremist hate, we cannot ignore our collective responsibility to demand justice and create safe and tolerant communities.

The very fabric of Delaware County is rooted in the diversity of the people who live here, with the Muslim community playing an integral role in our county’s uniqueness and vitality. I extend my unwavering support to the Muslim community and implore us all to come together during this challenging period and strive to treat one another with greater kindness and understanding.